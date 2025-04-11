The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has approved the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) request to hold a whistle-stop tour in the city, despite initially denying permission.

Initially, the council had rejected the DPP’s proposal for the tour, scheduled for April 12, 2025, covering Chilinde, Kawale, and Biwi, citing that the campaign period had not yet started, and suggested holding a rally in a single location.

“Since the campaign period hasn’t started, you are advised to hold the rally in one location. In this case, we request that your office inform us of the place you intend to hold the rally,” reads the initial LCC response.

However, the council has since reversed its decision. “We wish to inform you that the council has approved your proposed program, and guides that you hold the political rallies at Chilinde, Kawale, and Biwi on April 12, 2025,” Macloud Kadam’manja, LCC CEO, informed the DPP.

The DPP has been required to engage with the police for security purposes.