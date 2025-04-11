…as Vitumbiko Mumba is earmarked for running mate…

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is abuzz with controversy as top officials Richard Chimwendo Banda and Abida Mia have been excluded from the speakers’ list at the upcoming Mega Rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

The rally, scheduled for Sunday, April 13, will be led by Cabinet Minister Vitumbiko Mumba, who’s rumoured to be President Lazarus Chakwera’s preferred running mate in the upcoming election, fueling tension in the party, with some members opposing Mumba’s potential candidacy.

Chimwendo Banda’s absence from the speakers’ list has raised eyebrows, with many attributing it to his reported feud with Mumba. The MCP’s Secretary General has faced accusations of actively working against Mumba’s candidature, further straining internal party dynamics.

This alleged rift is believed to be linked to Chimwendo’s ambitions, with some speculating he may be positioning himself for the same role and possibly a 2030 presidential bid.

Chimwendo recently responded to the rumours, stating he will leave the decision on the running mate to the party leadership. However, he expressed reservations about having a woman as a running mate, citing it as “not feasible” for the party.

Additionally, Chimwendo Banda is also facing accusations of sabotaging Mumba’s bid to become the parliamentary candidate for the Mzimba Central constituency.

Meanwhile, the Blantyre City Council has reportedly failed to clear the Mjamba ground for the mega rally, fueling speculation of a possible link to the Mumba-Chimwendo power struggle.

Sources suggest the council may have received directives from higher authorities aiming to undermine Mumba’s growing influence.