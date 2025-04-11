Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has made a bold political statement that is likely to spark heated debate in Malawi’s political circles.

Speaking during his closing remarks in Parliament, Chimwendo Banda declared that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should abandon any hopes of returning to power in the 2025 general elections.

He described the DPP’s optimism as nothing more than “wishful thinking,” suggesting that the opposition party is not only unrealistic but also already discrediting the credibility of the upcoming polls.

Chimwendo Banda alleged that the DPP is preparing excuses in advance, just in case it suffers defeat in the September 2025 presidential election.

“We have already heard that they are saying they will not accept the outcome of the election if they lose,” said Chimwendo Banda, reinforcing his point that the DPP has already conceded defeat.

According to him, such sentiments from the opposition reflect a lack of trust in the democratic process and undermine the spirit of fair competition.

He insisted that instead of planning to challenge the results before the election even takes place, the DPP should focus on earning public trust and support through constructive policies and clean politics.

Despite his strong criticism of the party’s attitude, Chimwendo Banda took time to commend two DPP leaders, Kondwani Nankhumwa and George Chaponda.

He praised the two for their willingness to work with the government side in Parliament, emphasizing their efforts in pushing forward the national development agenda.

According to Chimwendo Banda, the cooperation demonstrated by Nankhumwa and Chaponda reflects political maturity and a genuine commitment to the interests of Malawians beyond party lines.

His remarks were delivered at the end of a crucial parliamentary session, where debates on economic recovery, governance reforms, and national infrastructure development dominated the agenda.

The speech also served to draw a clear line between what he termed “constructive opposition” and “destructive politics,” positioning the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as the torchbearer of stability and progress.

Observers have noted that Chimwendo Banda’s comments may be part of a broader strategy by the MCP to frame the 2025 elections as a contest between a forward-looking ruling party and a disorganized opposition clinging to the past.

His declaration that the DPP should forget about reclaiming power echoes similar sentiments previously expressed by other MCP officials, signalling a growing confidence in the ruling party’s electoral prospects.

As the 2025 elections draw closer, political rhetoric is intensifying, and the stakes are getting higher for both ruling and opposition parties.

Whether Chimwendo Banda’s assertion proves prophetic or premature remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the road to September 2025 is already paved with strong words, bold claims, and deep political undercurrents.