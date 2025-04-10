The highly anticipated Revive and Worship Concert will take place on Easter Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the MT Soche Hotel in Blantyre, promising a fun and uplifting experience for the city.

Organized by Classic Events Management and DJKenny Entertainment, this event features an incredible lineup of renowned gospel artists, including Theresa Phondo, Paul Kachala, Kelvin Sings, Beracah, Frank Chimpazi, Chigo Grace, and Annette Nandine. As a result, attendees can expect a night filled with joyful melodies and spiritual celebration that will resonate deeply with every soul present.

Theresa Phondo to perform at the concert.

Furthermore, to enhance the evening, the concert will be hosted by well-known figures Angel Chima, Steve Mikita, and Peter Bodole, whose dynamic presence is sure to engage and inspire the audience throughout the event.

In light of this exciting lineup, one of the orgaizers Edson Kawalala expressed confidence in the event’s success, stating, “We are sure that the Revive and Worship Concert will be a big success.”

Ultimately, with a stellar array of performers and a commitment to providing a meaningful experience, the Revive and Worship Concert is set to become a shining highlight of the Easter celebrations in Blantyre. So, don’t miss this transformative evening!