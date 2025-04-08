The award-winning Malawian filmmaker, Joyce Mhango Chavula, known for her other films such as No More Tears (2013), Lilongwe (2015), and Nyasaland (2016); delivers yet another thought-provoking and visually striking drama in “The Gunless Soldier“, a film that examines the corruptive nature of power and the transformative potential of peace. Premiered on March 28, 2025, the film tells the gripping story of a village held hostage by extortion, brutality, and lawlessness, all sanctioned by the very people meant to protect it.

Against this backdrop of oppression, a young girl, Wonani, embarks on a journey of vengeance, only to confront a deeper moral dilemma: Is true justice achieved through violence, or is there another way? With strong cinematography, commendable performances, and an engaging narrative, The Gunless Soldier stands as a significant step forward for Malawian cinema, proving that the industry is evolving in both storytelling and technical execution.

The film’s narrative unfolds in a village where the so-called “soldiers”—a rogue village security force—enforce their own twisted sense of order. At the heart of the conflict is Wonani, a young girl grieving the loss of her mother, allegedly killed by the village chief. Driven by the desire for justice, she infiltrates the ranks of the brutal guards, hoping to uncover the truth and avenge her mother’s death.

However, as she gains firsthand experience of the chaos, her perspective shifts. The commander of the guards, burdened by guilt and personal tragedy, entrusts her with leadership before taking his own life. The story climaxes in a powerful scene where Wonani must decide whether to execute the corrupt chief in front of a mob eager for bloodshed. Instead of revenge, she chooses peace—a bold act that resonates with the community, inspiring them to abandon violence and rebuild their village on the principles of justice and order.

This central theme of justice versus revenge is one of the film’s strongest elements. It raises a universal question: Does the cycle of violence ever truly end if met with more violence? Wonani’s ultimate choice highlights a rare cinematic moment where heroism is found not in retribution, but in restraint and moral clarity.

One of the most notable improvements in The Gunless Soldier is the quality of its performances. Unlike some earlier Malawian films where actors struggled with stiff dialogue delivery and mechanical expressions, the cast here brings a genuine emotional depth to their roles.

Malawian filmmaker, Joyce Chavula

The actress portraying Wonani gives a layered performance, capturing the character’s pain, resolve, and eventual transformation with convincing nuance. The supporting cast also deliver commendable portrayals, particularly in conveying the fear and frustration of a community trapped in a cycle of oppression.

Joyce Chavula’s direction is assured, demonstrating a keen understanding of visual storytelling. The cinematography is a standout feature, with well-composed shots that capture both the rugged beauty of the village landscape and the tense, intimate moments of human conflict. The wide shots of farm fields and village life not only add authenticity but also enhance the eco-conscious aesthetic of the film, subtly grounding it in its natural environment. Technically, the film makes impressive strides in sound design and editing. The audio is clear, with well-recorded dialogue and a sound mix that enhances the emotional impact of key scenes. The editing is fast-paced, avoiding the sluggish pacing that has hindered some Malawian productions in the past. While there are minor artistic and technical imperfections, they do little to detract from the film’s overall effectiveness.

The Gunless Soldier is not just a film about violence; it is a film about the choice to rise above it. Its exploration of morality, leadership, and societal change is compelling, and its strong performances and cinematography make it one of the most accomplished Malawian films to date. While it is not without flaws—some character arcs could have been more developed, and certain scenes might have benefited from tighter scripting—the film remains a commendable achievement. It signals that Malawian cinema is evolving, not just in technical execution but in the complexity of its narratives. Joyce Chavula has crafted a film that is both engaging and meaningful, proving that the Malawian film industry has the potential to make a significant mark on the global stage.

Final Rating: 4/5