Mzimba District Hospital continues to operate without a functioning theatre machine, months after the Ministry of Health promised to supply the essential equipment. This has raised concerns among patients and healthcare workers over delayed surgeries and compromised health services.

The hospital, one of the main referral health facilities in the district, has long relied on outdated and frequently malfunctioning equipment. Medical personnel say the situation has worsened since the theatre machine broke down completely, leaving the hospital unable to conduct major surgical operations.

Speaking in an interview, some healthcare workers at the hospital, who requested anonymity, said:

“We are overwhelmed. Patients who need urgent surgery are either referred to other facilities or put on a waiting list. It’s heartbreaking because some emergencies can’t wait.”

In late 2024, the Ministry of Health, through its spokesperson, assured the public that new theatre machines would be distributed to key district hospitals, including Mzimba, by January 2025. However, four months into the year, the promise remains unfulfilled.

The lack of a functional theatre machine has not only strained the hospital but also affected patients like Elizabeth Gondwe from Euthini, whose cesarean section was delayed.

“They referred me to Mzuzu Central Hospital. I had to find money for transport and accommodation. It was stressful,” she said.

The Mzimba Youth Organization has condemned the delay, saying the government’s failure to meet its promises is putting lives at risk.

“This is not just a logistical issue it’s a life-and-death matter. The Ministry must act swiftly,” said Rev. Moses Nkhana, Executive Director of the Mzimba Youth Organization (MYO).

As Mzimba District Hospital continues to operate under pressure, citizens are urging the government to prioritize healthcare infrastructure and fulfil its commitments to ensure no patient suffers due to equipment shortages.