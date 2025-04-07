The government has strongly refuted claims made by United Democratic Front (UDF) party leader Atupele Muluzi that Malawi is “bankrupt,” insisting the country remains financially stable and is implementing major development projects.

Speaking during a UDF political rally held on Sunday in Blantyre City, Muluzi alleged that the current administration has run out of funds and is failing to repay loans or effectively address the ongoing economic hardships.

“The government is broke,” said Muluzi. “It is unable to meet its obligations, yet it continues to borrow without a clear plan for repayment or economic recovery.”

Kunkuyu: It’s a lie

However, in a swift response on Monday, Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu dismissed the remarks as misleading and politically motivated. He said the government is actively investing in key infrastructure and social sectors an indication that the country is far from being bankrupt.

“Have you ever seen a bankrupt government constructing roads, schools, and railways, reviving airline services, and providing social protection programs?” Kunkuyu asked.

He added that while the country is facing economic challenges, like many others in the region, the government is making steady progress through fiscal reforms and support from development partners.

“Making blanket statements without facts does not help the country. We urge political leaders to be responsible and truthful in their engagements with the public,” Kunkuyu said.

Muluzi’s remarks have sparked debate among Malawians, with some echoing concerns over rising living costs and public debt, while others support the government’s stance, citing ongoing infrastructure developments as signs of economic resilience.

The UDF leader, who previously served as a Cabinet Minister, has recently increased his public engagements, fueling speculation about his possible return to frontline politics ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Meanwhile, political analyst Thomas Chirwa has advised the government spokesperson to refrain from commenting on every issue.

“The minister should stop commenting on everything. Let people judge for themselves. If you’ve done well, you don’t need to claim that you’re doing A, B, C,” said Chirwa.