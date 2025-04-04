The Northern Education Division Office has come under intense scrutiny following allegations of corruption and sexual exploitation involving top officials.

Reports indicate that senior officials, led by Division Manager Jennings Kayira and three other high-ranking officers, have been siphoning millions from a fundraising account while also demanding bribes and sexual favours from female teachers in exchange for promotions and favourable transfers.

Sources within the Northern Region’s education sector have disclosed to Malawi24 that female teachers seeking better positions or transfers to more desirable duty stations have been pressured into either paying money or engaging in sexual acts with officials.

Several employees from the division have also raised similar concerns, highlighting a culture of exploitation within the office.

The revelations have prompted an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and auditors from the Ministry of Education headquarters.

Whistleblowers from within the department have provided key information, leading to the probe, which aims to uncover the full extent of the alleged misconduct.

Both the ACB and the Ministry of Education have confirmed that investigations are underway, with officials reviewing the evidence brought forward by various whistleblowers and affected individuals.

“Our team is working closely with auditors from the Ministry of Education to determine whether funds have been misappropriated and to verify claims of abuse of power within the division,” an ACB official stated.

Meanwhile, teachers and education stakeholders in the region have expressed frustration over the alleged unethical conduct, urging authorities to take swift action against those involved.

One affected teacher, who preferred to remain anonymous, said, “Many of us have suffered in silence for fear of retaliation. It is time for justice to prevail so that we can work in a professional and corruption-free environment.”

This developing story continues to unfold, and Malawi24 will provide updates as more information emerges.