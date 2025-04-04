Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola, has launched the Malawi Electricity Access (MEAP) Project at Zamkutu in the area of Senior Chief Kalumba in Lilongwe.

The project, which is being implemented by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), aims to increase access to electricity in the country.

Speaking at the event, Ibrahim Matola Minister of Energy, said the government is committed to achieving the 2030 target of connecting 70% of the population to electricity in the country.

He added that as government they are working around the clock to expand electricity access by clearing a standing backlog of 48,000 connections by July this year.

On his part, Gospel Kazako, board chairperson for ESCOM, disclosed that ESCOM has procured 90,000 electricity meters,s which will enable the corporation to connect more households and businesses to the grid.

He further stated that Escom is committed to providing smart electricity and exporting electricity to neighbouring countries in the future.

Chief Executive Officer for ESCOM, Kamkwamba Kumwenda, said ESCOM plans to connect over 100,000 households to electricity by June this year.