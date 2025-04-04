The Lilongwe Motor Show is set to rev up the automotive industry once again, with its 6th edition scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), Malawi Square.

The event will feature the latest car models and innovations from top automobile manufacturers, dealerships, and accessory brands. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience cutting-edge vehicle technology firsthand through exclusive test drives.

Corporate exhibitions will showcase financial solutions, insurance products, and auto-related services. The event will also include entertainment and family fun, with a blend of music, food, and interactive activities for all ages.

The Lilongwe Motor Show 2025 is expected to attract a diverse audience, including industry stakeholders, business leaders, policymakers, and the general public. With BICC’s world-class venue providing an ideal setting, exhibitors and visitors will enjoy a premium showcase experience.

According to Alinane Njolomole, CEO of Lilongwe Motor Show Ltd, “This will be our biggest offering as we host this edition. This year’s show is coming back to BICC and we will set a new benchmark with an enhanced exhibitor experience and an engaging audience.”

Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are now open, with packages tailored for businesses looking to connect with a broad automotive audience.