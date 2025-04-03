In a historic moment for Malawian sports, Scorchers forward Temwa Chawinga has taken the world stage by storm, gracing a billboard in the iconic Times Square in New York City, USA.

This globally renowned landmark attracts millions of visitors each year, offering unparalleled exposure to a vast audience. Chawinga’s appearance holds special significance, as few Malawians have had the privilege of being showcased in this esteemed location.

The 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot Winner’s achievement has captured the attention of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), which proudly celebrated her success on social media.

“From Malawi to the World! Our very own Temwa TC6 Chawinga shining bright at Times Square, New York City, as the 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot Winner! Proudly flying the Malawian flag high,” FAM posted on Facebook.

This remarkable feat is a testament to Chawinga’s exceptional talent, hard work, and dedication to her craft. As a role model for aspiring Malawian footballers, Chawinga’s achievement is an inspiration to many, showcasing the country’s rich sporting talent to a global audience.