Malawian chart-topping artist, Onesimus is trading in his mic for a mission to rescue 10 vulnerable children he discovered living at a dump site in Area 36, Lilongwe.

The “Controller” hitmaker was inspired to take action after seeing a video posted by Mai Mbambande, a caregiver at a local elderly home, where the children were dancing alongside the elderly. However, upon learning more about the children’s circumstances, Onesimus was moved to help.

“I found out that some of them don’t even attend school, and some don’t have parents,” Onesimus revealed in an interview. “I was moved with compassion, and I decided to start helping the children. I will be buying them all the necessary school supplies.”

The musician also encouraged others to join him in supporting vulnerable members of society. Quoting from the Bible, Onesimus said: “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

Meanwhile, Onesimus is working closely with local authorities to identify and locate the parents or guardians of the initial 10 children who will benefit from his support. This effort aims to reunite the children with their families, where possible, and ensure a sustainable solution for their well-being.