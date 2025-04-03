Malawian Afro-dancehall artist 6TH, formerly known as Dicto B, expressed disappointment after some of the organizers of an event at the University of Livingstonia (UNILIA) rejected him, despite his prior inclusion on the list of performances for this Saturday. Among the other scheduled artists are Crispy MW, Toast, and Afana Ceez. “Aise, ma guys akukanatu, still more, ati azakugenda,” one of the organizers told 6TH, whose real name is Benedicto Kazembe.

According to his Facebook post, three days ago, 6TH was contacted by a show organizer from Mzuzu about a performance scheduled for this Saturday at Livingstonia University. The organizer agreed to pay him 300,000 Kwacha for his performance, along with transportation costs totaling 500,000 Kwacha.

Typically, 6TH expects a deposit before being included on promotional materials; however, he decided to trust the organizer, who promised part payment on Friday and the remainder upon departure. This was not their first business interaction, which contributed to his confidence in the arrangement.

After the promotional poster was shared on his Facebook page, 6TH received numerous comments from girls expressing confusion about the event, stating they had no knowledge of it.

Like a balloon losing air, concerns grew when the organizer mentioned that the Entertainment Director, alleged to be a critic of 6TH, insisted he be removed from the poster to avoid potential backlash at the event.

To resolve the situation, the organizer suggested that 6TH remain silent and promised to compensate him with 100,000 Kwacha. However, since that promise was made, the organizer has been unresponsive to further communications, leaving 6TH feeling like he’s been left out in the cold.

In an attempt to gather more information, Malawi24 spoke with a student at the university who requested anonymity.

He mentioned that 6TH had performed there once before but did not leave a good impression on the audience due to his lack of energy and shy demeanor on stage, which influenced the decision not to bring him back.

In a public statement, 6TH addressed the negativity he faces, saying, “I know a lot of people hate me for being the way I am. It’s fine to dislike someone, but consider the harm you’re causing others. How would you feel if you were in their position? Let’s love each other as you love yourself. As the saying goes, ‘What goes around comes around.’ It’s no wonder some of you experience negativity because you don’t love your friends.”