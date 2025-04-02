The Immerging Public Leaders Malawi says one of the reasons many youths are not seeking opportunities in public positions is because they don’t want to work in rural areas.

Chairperson for the Immerging Public Leaders Malawi, Arthur Christian Chibwana, revealed this on Tuesday in Mponela, Dowa, during the opening ceremony of the Public Service Fellowship Programme-Responsive training.

Chibwana remains dissatisfied with the recent findings that at least 78 per cent of youths apply for positions in the public service as the aim is to hit 100 per cent.

He then urged youths to seek public opportunities in rural areas and bring differences to those areas.

“Many youths are not applying for positions in public service because they are not ready to work in rural areas. Let me urge the youths to go there and make the difference” he said.

On his part, Principal Secretary to the Department of Human Resource Management and Development, Ian Chingwalu, commended the program, saying it has helped to improve ethics in workplaces.

“We’ve been getting reports that the fellows that are into this program have been following work ethics and professionalism, so as government, we are happy for that,” he explained.

However, Chingwalu believes the program will help in the attainment of enabler number one of the 2063 agenda which talks about mindset.

One of the fellows, Zahira Noor Banda, placed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, vows to handle government business in the right way through the experience she obtained in her six months of the program.

Meanwhile, the Country Director for Emerging Leaders Malawi, Linda Harawa, stated that through the program, they have already identified areas which are lacking, and they expect to drill the fellows.

The first year of the program has 35 fellows, comprising 20 young women and 15 young men.

The number is expected to increase to 42 in the next cohort which expects to have 25 females and 17 males.