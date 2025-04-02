The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has announced an adjustment in gate charges for the 2025 TNM Super League season, effective immediately.

According to a press statement, the increase is attributed to the rising cost of living, which has significantly impacted operational costs across the league.

The revised charges will now see football fans paying K5,000 for Category A matches, up from K4,000, while Category B tickets have increased from K3,000 to K4,000. Category C match tickets have also been raised from K2,000 to K3,000.

This change comes as Sulom continues to revive, reform, and rebrand the league, with a focus on delivering exciting, high-quality football.

The 2025 TNM Super League season is set to kick off this Saturday, promising another thrilling year of soccer action. The defending champions, Silver Strikers, will host FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, marking a highly anticipated start to the season.

Teams have undergone significant player recruitment and have participated in testing matches, setting the stage for an intense competition, and fans are eagerly awaiting the new season.