The remains of Sub-Traditional Authority Mbera have been laid to rest on Wednesday at his Mbera Headquarters in Balaka District in an emotional burial ceremony.

Paramount Chief Kawinga, in his eulogy, said S/TA Mbera was “very courageous, fearless and worked hard to develop his area.

Mbera succumbed to High Blood Pressure on Tuesday morning.

Born Wailesi Mbwana on June 6, 1933, the chief was installed as Sub-Traditional Authority on 17 August 2017.

Paramount Chief Kawinga advised the bereaved family to avoid chieftaincy wrangles as they await another installation.

The call was also echoed by Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Joyce Chitsulo.

“My ministry is facing challenges due to an increase in chieftaincy wrangles. We are failing to install several chiefs due to court injunctions; I am pleading with you, the family, to remain united until the successor is found,” Chitsulo said.

Meanwhile, member of parliament for Balaka North Constituency, Tony Ngalande says he is saddened to see his constituency losing two chiefs within a short period.

In 2023, the constituency also lost Traditional Authority Kachenga.