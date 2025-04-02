Musician Lulu and comedian Ching’aning’ani have become sensations on Facebook with their playful teasing, leading to a rapid increase in followers on both of their pages, much like the speed of an aviator plane. In this context, Lulu has been renamed T/A Kabudula by Ching’aning’ani in their teasing exchanges. But who is known as “Mega gaps in the mouth of a comedian”?

Initially, in the year 2023, many netizens appeared to lack a sense of humor as these artists exchanged anxious jokes with one another.

For instance, Lulu’s fans took it personally, as the teasing began shortly after JB criticized Lulu’s twerking (kudikula) and his choice to wear shorts (kabudula) during performances.

Then, in October of that year, when Kabudula was trending, Ching’aning’ani tagged Lulu on Facebook in a post saying, “Tomorrow, when you come to Blantyre, please bring me your kabudula that you cut using an axe; I want to use it in my comedic performances.”

In response, Lulu later commented, “That Kabudula needs the right legs,” noting that Ching’aning’ani is slimmer than he is and may not fit into that Kabudula. Their interactions are like a game of cat and mouse, always keeping the audience on their toes.

Fast forward to 2024, and many people discovered that these individuals are friends, as shown by their Facebook posts in the final month of 2023, featuring images of them together with affectionate captions and unity emojis.

Furthermore, since last year, the playful teasing battle has reached its climax, with Lulu often taking jabs at Ching’aning’ani’s toothlessness and slim appearance.

“Mega gaps in the mouth of a comedian,” Lulu recently posted, aiming this humorous remark at Ching’aning’ani. As the saying goes, “Laughter is the best medicine,” and their playful banter provides just that for their followers.

As a result, their friendly online confrontations have successfully attracted the attention of many, resulting in increased traffic to their posts and an influx of followers.

For example, Lulu’s Facebook page now boasts half a million followers, while Ching’aning’ani has 457K followers, both of whom started from humble beginnings.

Ultimately, having many Facebook followers and frequently engaging with them can demonstrate your influence and reach, making you more appealing to brands for sponsorships or collaboration opportunities. Additionally, more followers often mean greater potential for monetization.