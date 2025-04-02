Member of Parliament for Karonga North Constituency, Mungasulwa Mwambande, has donated food aid to families displaced by floods in the Kaporo area of Karonga District.

The donation includes 20 bags of maize, each weighing 50 kilograms, valued at K1.2 million.

Speaking on behalf of Mwambande, the councilor for Kaporo Ward, King Mvula, said the MP wanted to assist the affected families as they struggle to recover.

“He has provided this food aid to ensure that the victims have something to eat and a little relief during this difficult time,” Mvula said.

Mvula, who is also the vice chairperson for Karonga District Council, assured the public of the council’s commitment, through the Department of Disaster Risk Management Affairs, to sourcing more aid for the flood victims.

Some of the beneficiaries, including Dorin Nyirenda, Ireen Mwalwimba, and village representative Adam Chirwa, expressed gratitude for the donation. However, they appealed for more support, especially mosquito nets and tents.

“We are thankful to Mwambande for remembering us in our time of need. However, we are sleeping without mosquito nets, which puts us at risk of malaria. We also need tents because the available shelter is not enough for everyone,” they said.

According to authorities, 1,017 households have been affected by the floods, and 161 families are currently staying in a temporary camp after their homes were destroyed.

By Wakisa Myamba