Karonga District Council has issued an urgent appeal for humanitarian assistance following heavy floods that have displaced over 1,000 households and left three people dead.

In an interview, the council’s Public Relations Officer, George Mponda, described the situation as dire, with floodwaters submerging entire villages after torrential rains pounded the district from March 25 to March 30, 2025.

The flooding was triggered by the overflow of the Kyungu, North Rukuru, Wovwe, and Songwe rivers, as well as several smaller streams.

“The situation is critical. We have 1,017 households affected, with 161 families currently seeking shelter in three emergency camps set up in Senior Chief Kilupula’s area. Many people have lost their homes and belongings, and they urgently need food, shelter, and other basic supplies,” Mponda said.

“The camps such as Chimalabanthu Village Camp, Chakwera Village Camp, and Yalero Village Camp are accommodating families who have nowhere else to go. Tragically, three lives have been lost, including a man who was struck by lightning and two children who drowned in the Kyungu River. Additionally, two women were injured by lightning and are receiving medical treatment”, he added

According to an initial assessment conducted by the Area and Village Disaster Risk Management Committees (ADRMCs and VDRMCs), the immediate needs of the affected families include food, shelter materials such as tents and tarpaulins, blankets, mosquito nets, sleeping mats, kitchen utensils, and clothing.

By Wakisa Myamba