Malawi’s economy is set to shine as the prestigious awards ceremony voting kicks off, recognizing the country’s top businesses and entrepreneurs. This event aims to drive competition and innovation, pushing the nation’s economy forward.

Arthur Chinyamula, Executive Director at the National Product Magazine (NPM), said voting for the 2025 Mid-Year awards and 115th edition, themed “Connecting Industries, Fueling Exports: Enhancing Malawi’s Forex Reserves through Agriculture, waist, and Transport,” starts today, Wednesday 2nd April, 2025.

According to Chinyamula, the awards have nominated companies from various sectors, including business, agriculture, transport, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship, aiming to recognize and celebrate Malawi’s thriving private sector, highlighting its role in driving economic growth and development.

“Our focus is to promote industries and Malawians who are doing various businesses from the above sectors,” explained Chinyamula. “For a country to have forex, there is a need for collaboration effort from various sectors, and that’s why the 115th edition and celebrations have reflected roles of Agriculture and Transport in Manufacturing sectors.”

He added that voting for nominated companies would conclude on June 15, 2025, and further indicated that 70% of the nominees include Malawian companies and 30% from the SADC region. Women have also been given their categories to compete in.

The 115th edition winners will be awarded on June 14, 2025, at an event that will bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts from Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices.

The awards are expected to provide a platform for companies to showcase their products and services, share knowledge, and network with industry experts and potential partners.