Bishop William Mchombo of the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire (Adus) says the diocese will train women from different guilds to acquire skills in leadership roles in the church.

Mchombo said this on the sidelines of activities marking the ladies’ day at Nkope parish in Mangochi.

He said the diocesan leadership wants more women to participate in various activities in the church.

‘’if we go to the secular world, we have got a lot of women in different roles, some of them here we have the speaker of the national assembly is a woman, we have got women ministers, women MPs, doctors who are female, engineers who are female so the church cannot be left behind. So far as women leadership is concerned what the church is doing is a deliberate policy to ensure that women are also equipped.

“We have now regular training so that they can have confidence. It’s a question of confidence to lead the church, so, they need the support of men; they need clergy and support of fellow women to come out and lead,’’ he said.

He said the church was open to having more participation of its members including women and the youth.

“So we cannot afford to live out women according to the theme we have as a Diocese let’s come and build together from the book of Nehemiah chapter 2 verse 17,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of fellow women, the guest of honour, who is headmistress of Namalomba Anglican Community Day Secondary School, Malumbo Mafuta, said that women have power although they look down on themselves.

“As women, we need to take part in different events apart from church activities. We need to trust ourselves and be a decision maker as other women do. Most women have problems in that they don’t support each other. Instead, we try to bring our colleagues down.:

“Another thing is that other women take advantage of these functions and do unnecessary things that hurt our husbands in our homes. We aren’t allowed on different occasions to take part because of our misbehaviour, so this is our chance. Let’s use it in the right manner,” Mafuta said.

Over 300 women from different parishes attended the conference.

BY Tiwamyenji Hanken Boma