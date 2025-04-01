The Malawi government says it is committed to continue reaching out to some of the households in the country who need food assistance.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia made the remarks on Sunday in Chikwawa district during the political rally that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) organised.

The rally was aimed at officially receiving the Member of Parliament for Chikwawa North Constituency and Minister responsible for Climate Change and Natural Resources Owen Chomanika.

Speaking in welcoming Chomanika into the Party at Chikwawa Secondary School ground, Mia, who is also a Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi and second Deputy President for MCP, said that the government has allocated money amounting to K60 billion for the purchase of foodstuffs for vulnerable people across the country.

“Lazarus Chakwera is fully aware of the hunger situation that has affected some households in the country. As a President, he is making sure that some of the challenges the country is going through are provided with immediate solutions,” she said.

On welcoming Chomanika into the party, the second Deputy President said that the party had received him with both hands, saying politics is a game of numbers.

According to Mia, President Chakwera is happy that Chomanika has finally joined MCP and has since advised him to work hard for the party to excel in the coming general elections slated for 16th September this year.

To this end, Mia then called on the people of the Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje to support the Chakwera government if the two districts still need meaningful development projects.

But speaking earlier, the Secretary-General for the party, Richard Chimwendo Banda, said that the government had sourced funds to start constructing the Sidik Mia and Gwanda Chakwamba highways for Chapananga and East Bank roads, respectively, from April this year.

He said that the Chakwera government has all the reasons to construct the two roads in honour of the two departed Heroes who significantly contributed to the development of this country.

Chimwendo Banda, on receiving Chomanika, pleaded with the party executive to work together and put aside unfounded fears that his official coming into the party would snatch their secured party positions.

“Let’s welcome our friend Chomanika into the party. He is a politician who has demonstrated maturity in politics and love of his people of Chikwawa North Constituency,” he said.

Taking his turn after he had been officially welcomed into the party, Chomanika promised to continue working hard for the best interest of the people of his Constituency and the Chakwera government.

He said that he thought it wise to officially join MCP after carefully observing the good vision President Chakwera has over the people of this country.

“It would not have been fair to stand on the independent ticket for this coming election after I have worked with the Chakwera government. Let’s work up and support this government as it has already shown its capabilities in the running affairs of the government,” Chomanika has said.

The rally was graced by several Ministers and Members of Parliament.

Among them were the Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kumkuyu; Minister of Labour, Peter Dimba; Deputy Minister of Local Government, Joyce Chitsulo; and Deputy Minister of Transport, Baba Malondera, while for Members of Parliament, including Ken Kandodo, Ulemu Chilapondwa and Mbulanyinda Jere.

By Macmillan Mozeyo