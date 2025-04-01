The advocacy group Voice of the North (VON) has endorsed United Transformation Movement (UTM) Vice President for the North, Catherine Mzumala, and Minister of Trade, Vitumbiko Mumba, as reliable leaders who can spearhead the region’s development.

Addressing the media at a press briefing in Mzuzu, VON’s Board of Trustees Chairperson, Davie Botha, emphasized the urgent need for leadership reforms to promote national unity and balanced development.

He pointed out that the current centralized system has led to significant disparities in resource allocation, leaving some regions, particularly the North, lagging behind in terms of infrastructure and social services.

“For far too long, the Northern Region has suffered due to the centralized governance structure thatfavourss certain regions over others. Catherine Mzumala and Vitumbiko Mumba have shown a clear understanding of these issues and have the vision to drive equitable development,” Botha stated.

The group reaffirmed its stance that implementing federalism or a rotational leadership system is the only viable solution to eradicating tribalism and regionalism in Malawi’s governance structure. VON believes such a system would foster equitable development and ensure that all regions receive fair representation in national leadership.

“We are not merely endorsing individuals; we are endorsing a vision for a more inclusive and representative governance system. Malawi needs leaders who will put national interests above tribal and regional politics,” Botha added.

Botha further stressed that the Northern Region is home to a diverse mix of ethnic groups, contrary to the common perception that it is predominantly occupied by the Tumbuka people. He underscored that all communities in the region, regardless of their tribal affiliations, deserve equal opportunities for progress and development.

“The North is not just for one ethnic group; it is a melting pot of diverse cultures and people. It is time we discard the misconception that the Northern Region belongs to a single tribe. We must embrace leadership that unites rather than divides,” he said.

During the briefing, VON also issued a stern warning to political figures Frank Mwenifumbo, Khumbo Kachali, and Enock Chihana, advising them against forming alliances with political parties that propagate tribalism andregional favouritismm. The group expressed concern that such associations undermine efforts to establish a more inclusive and representative leadership structure in the country.

“We urge our Northern leaders to stand firm against alliances that seek to marginalize our region further. Aligning with parties that do not prioritize equitable governance will only set us back,” Botha warned.

Botha reiterated that VON remains steadfast in its mission to champion the development of the Northern Region through strategic voting in the upcoming General Elections scheduled for September 16. He called on all residents to support candidates and policies that prioritize national unity, equitable development, and the empowerment of marginalized communities.

“September 16 is a defining moment for the North. Our vote is our power, and we must use it to elect leaders who will genuinely advocate for our region’s progress,” he concluded.

As the elections approach, VON continues to engage with various stakeholders to advocate for systemic reforms that would create a more just and balanced political landscape in Malawi. The group remains committed to fostering a governance framework that transcends ethnic and regional divides, ensuring that all Malawians benefit from national progress.