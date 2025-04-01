High Court Judge Patrick Chirwa, sitting as Chief Resident Magistrate, has ruled that former Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer Collins Magalasi, businesswoman Dorothy Shonga, and two other suspects have a case to answer in a high-profile corruption case.

The four were arrested in 2020 on allegations of abusing their positions to manipulate MERA’s Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee (IPDC) into awarding a lucrative K186 million contract to Vink Enterprise, a company owned by Shonga.

The deal, which sparked a major scandal, raised concerns about procurement irregularities within MERA.

Delivering his ruling on Tuesday, Judge Chirwa stated that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to warrant the accused defending themselves in court. The ruling effectively dismisses any possibility of an immediate acquittal and sets the stage for the defence to present its arguments.

“This court has carefully examined the evidence submitted by the State, and it is clear that the accused have questions to answer regarding their involvement in the contract awarding process,” Chirwa said.

The case revolves around allegations that Magalasi, in collaboration with Shonga and the other accused, bypassed standard procurement procedures to unlawfully benefit Vink Enterprise. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which led the investigation, has argued that the deal was tailored to favour Shonga’s company at the expense of transparency and fairness.

Following the ruling, legal experts say the accused now have the opportunity to challenge the evidence and present their defence. If found guilty, they could face severe penalties, including imprisonment and financial restitution.

The case has attracted significant public attention, as it underscores ongoing efforts to combat corruption in Malawi. Civil society organizations and governance watchdogs have welcomed the court’s decision, urging authorities to ensure that justice is served without bias.

With the trial now moving forward, all eyes remain on the courtroom as Malawians await the next phase of legal proceedings. The defence is expected to outline its case in the coming sessions.