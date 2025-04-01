Kell Kay, the prolific Afro R&B artist, is feeling the pressure like a sandwich in a really tight lunchbox to release his much-anticipated track “Sunandiuze” (not the official title). After he dazzled the audience at Blues in Blantyre this past Sunday, it’s as if his fans have formed an orderly line waiting outside the bakery for fresh pastries! Who knew waiting for a song could be this dramatic?

Excitement filled the air as the audience surged with energy, demanding the song’s immediate release, much like a fireworks show lighting up the night. This overwhelming reaction clearly indicates how eager the fans are to hear the track.

Furthermore, the award-winning artist has acknowledged his fans’ enthusiasm, stating that it is ultimately up to them to decide when the song is released.

As a result, social media buzz continues to grow, with fans expressing their eagerness for the song’s debut, particularly on Kell Kay’s Facebook posts, where many are urging him to release it today, like kids anxiously counting down to Christmas morning.

Consequently, as the anticipation builds, music lovers await confirmation on whether Kell Kay will indeed make “Sunandiuze” available today. Ultimately, the decision now rests in the hands of the artist.