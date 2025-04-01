The Malawi government has announced the appointment of a new board of Directors for the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC).

According to a statement signed by Comptroller of Statutory Corporations, Peter Simbani, the appointments are effective from March 26, 2025. The statement indicates that the move comes after the expiry of the previous board’s tenure.

Counsel Pempho Likongwe has been appointed as the Chairperson of ADMARC Board, while Rev. Dr. Archwells Moffat Katani, Daniel Alfred Chatonya, Constance Tcherani, Olivia Mchaju Liwewe, Inkosi Msakambew, and Sella Msiska, have been appointed Board Members.

Ex-Officio Members include; Secretary for Agriculture, Secretary to the Treasury and Comptroller of Statutory Corporations.

Meanwhile, government has expressed confidence that the newly appointed Board will provide strategic leadership and oversight to ensure ADMARC fulfills its mandate effectively.