Sean Brady picked up a big win over Leon Edwards at UFC London. Brady submitted Edwards in the fourth round, giving Edwards his second loss in a row. Before these losses, Edwards had won 10 fights in a row.

Edwards’ loss has people wondering if he’s as good as everyone thought. Some think his big win over Kamaru Usman was just a lucky hit. Edwards kicked Usman in the head and won the title, which was his rise to the top of the welterweight decision but he lost the title to Belal Muhammad in his last fight.

But now people are saying that Edwards is not good on the ground and can’t wrestle, which makes him vulnerable against top fighters like Brady and Shavkat Rakhmonov in the division.

Brady’s grappling skills were too much for Edwards. He submitted Edwards with an arm-triangle choke in the fourth round. People on social media were impressed with Brady’s performance. Belal Muhammad, who beat Edwards in his last fight, made a joke about Edwards performance.

This loss puts Edwards in a tough spot. He was supposed to fight the winner of Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, but now he’s dropped down the list. Brady’s future is looking bright, and many think he should get a title shot soon.

In the co-main event, Carlos Ulberg extended his win streak with a unanimous decision victory over former light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz.

Ulberg won a close fight , as he used his speed and footwork to outmaneuver Jan. He also showed off his power, landing several hard shots throughout the fight. This loss could mean that Jan’s time as a top fighter is coming to an end, and he may be relegated to a gatekeeper role considering his age. Ulberg, on the other hand, is making a strong case for himself as a top contender in the light heavyweight division.

In other fights at UFC London, Kevin Holland won a decision over Gunnar Nelson after knocking him down. Molly McCann retired from MMA after losing to Alexia Thainara.