Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Catholic Diocese of Zomba has handed over a borehole at Sacred Heart Boys Primary School, saying water, sanitation and hygiene are part of quality education.

Bishop Chaima said the borehole was drilled following water, sanitation and hygiene challenges the school faced for a long time, adding that the situation compromised quality education.

He, therefore, expressed hope that the borehole will improve child education as water, hygiene, and sanitation will improve for the better.

The Bishop, therefore, called on learners to work hard in class now that they have water at their school.

“The church values education and this is why it provides basic needs such as water in schools,” he said.

Sacred Heart Primary School headteacher, Norah Nkaombe hailed the bishop for drilling the borehole, saying it will improve water, sanitation and hygiene for learners, members of staff and their families.

“This will keep learners clean because classroom floors will be moped as some of them sit on the floor,” she said.

She also said that the water from the borehole will be used in preparing porridge as the school has a school feeding programme.

One of the learners, Chipo Phuziwa welcomed the boreholes, saying hygiene practices will improve as washing hands after visiting the toilet or before eating any food will now be practical at the school

The borehole was drilled with financial support from Pope Francis through the Society of the Holly Childhood.

Sacred Heart Primary School formerly Zomba Boys was constructed in 1938 and was opened in 1939 the school has 803 learners against 27 teachers