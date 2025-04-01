Former Malawi president Arthur Peter Mutharika has called on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leaders to ensure transparency and accountability in the upcoming primary elections.

As the DPP prepares to select representatives for local government and parliamentary elections, Mutharika emphasized the importance of a free, fair and credible electoral process.

Mutharika, who is also the DPP’s torchbearer for the September 16 polls, urged party leaders to refrain from corrupt practices and allow delegates to make their choices freely.

“As we are about to start our primary elections, I would like to urge you leaders to refrain from acts of corruption. Let the delegates choose the candidate of their choice to avoid unnecessary tension within the party,” Mutharika said.

He made the plea on Monday afternoon when addressing a mammoth cloud that gathered outside Balaka’s main Mosque, where, together with his wife, Gertrude, he distributed food items to over 400 Muslim households at the Mosque.

Meanwhile, political analyst George Chaima has hailed Mutharika for the move, saying it is a sign of intra-party democracy.

“As a leader who wishes his party to return to government, he has every reason to give guidance to his party members managing elections,” Chaima said.

Chaima feared that the culture of some leaders imposing their preferred candidates has the potential to ignite unnecessary defections of members to another party.

The Malawi Congress Party became the first party to start conducting primary elections in readiness for the September 16, 2025 General Elections.

The MCP leadership postponed elections in some constituencies after the elections were marred by several irregularities.