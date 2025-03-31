Former Malawi president and leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Arthur Peter Mutharika, has slammed the current administration, led by President Lazarus Chakwera, for shifting blame onto his party for the rising cost of living in the country.

Mutharika said it is wrong to allege that the DPP is colluding with the Asian business community to deliberately inflate prices of commodities. Instead, the DPP leader has urged the government to find solutions to the economic challenges facing Malawians.

“My concern is that we should not be scapegoating some sections of this society and blaming them for our problems. We should be responsible for our problems and try to solve them instead of blaming others for our failures,” said Mutharika.

The former leader has since pledged to make things better for everyone once he is re-elected as the president in the September 16 polls.

Mutharika was speaking on Monday in Balaka, where he donated assorted food items to 400 Muslim households in the district on the sidelines of Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

Speaking during the event, the chairperson of the Muslim Association of Malawi-Balaka Chapter, Sheikh Ishmael Ntinko, commended the former president for the gesture.

Ntiko said the donation came at the right time when the Muslim community had just finished observing the Holy month of Ramadhan.