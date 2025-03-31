During the holy month of Ramadan, Catherine Nurujean Kunje, a devoted Muslim and the Malawian Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, shared reflections on her spiritual journey, likening it to a butterfly emerging from its cocoon. She emphasized the importance of serving others, self-control, and meditation on the Holy Quran.

However, the month was not without its challenges. Kunje acknowledged the difficulties of balancing work and prayer, stating, “The pressure of quenching thirst before breaking fast weighed heavily, and tackling fatigue and hunger, especially in the final week of fasting, felt like a mountain to climb.”

Despite these hurdles, she noted that her connection with family strengthened.

“Working away from my family made me realize how diverse we have become. I encourage them to remain steadfast in faith because, as the saying goes, ‘A family that prays together stays together,’” she added.

This sentiment highlights the importance of familial bonds during challenging times.

Moreover, traditions during Eid were cherished, with gatherings for shared meals taking center stage.

She expressed her commitment to providing meals for the less privileged, asserting that “sharing is caring,” and mentioned Akin, a rice dish with goat meat, as her favorite Eid meal.

Looking ahead, Kunje aims to empower the less privileged in her community while also encouraging youth to embrace a life of faith and providing hope to those in need.