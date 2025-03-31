Dalitso Kabambe, the president of the UTM party, has called for a presidential debate among all candidates vying for the presidency in the upcoming elections.

He stated that such a debate would allow Malawians to assess how different leaders plan to tackle the country’s economic challenges, emphasizing that the economy is currently in a dire state.

According to Kabambe, it is not enough for politicians to simply seek leadership positions without demonstrating their ability to govern effectively.

He made these remarks at Chancellor College in Zomba during a lecture on youth participation in national development and economic affairs.

Kabambe stressed that aspiring leaders must prove their competence before being entrusted with the responsibility of running the country.

He further argued that Malawi’s economic crisis requires well-thought-out solutions, and a debate would provide a platform for presidential candidates to present their strategies.

The economist-turned-politician believes that an open debate would enable voters to make informed decisions based on the candidates’ ability to articulate their policies.

His call for a presidential debate has already sparked discussions among political analysts and the general public, with some supporting the idea as a means of promoting transparency and accountability.

Kabambe reiterated that Malawi needs leaders who are prepared to tackle real issues, not just those who seek power for personal gain.

His address at Chancellor College highlighted the crucial role that young people can play in shaping the country’s future, particularly in economic development.

He encouraged the youth to actively participate in governance and hold leaders accountable for their promises.

With the 2025 elections fast approaching, Kabambe’s proposal for a debate is likely to put pressure on other presidential candidates to engage in a public discourse on their policies.

Many Malawians are now waiting to see whether the other candidates will accept the challenge and participate in an open and constructive debate.