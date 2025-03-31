A national protest in Zimbabwe aimed at pressuring President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign turned into a shutdown on Monday. Fearing a heavy security presence, citizens opted to stay away rather than take to the streets.

Only a handful of protesters participated in the planned march, led by disgruntled war veterans who accuse Mnangagwa of corruption and clinging to power. Police dispersed the protesters, and protest leader Blessed Geza urged Zimbabweans “not to be cowards” in a post on X.

Mnangagwa became president in 2017 after a coup against Robert Mugabe and is currently serving his second and final term. Geza wants Vice-President Constantine Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa and had called for Zimbabweans to “fill the streets” in a final push to force the president to step down.

Videos shared on social media showed police using teargas to disperse crowds, and businesses, schools, and public transport were severely impacted. The police tightened security, mounting roadblocks and carrying out patrols in the city centre.

The country’s clergy has called for calm, warning that unrest could destabilize the already fragile country. This protest is not an isolated incident, as Zimbabwe has a history of protests against its government, including the 2016-2017 protests that led to Robert Mugabe’s resignation.

Source: BBC