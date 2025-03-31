Clement Stambuli, a senior member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has criticized the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for its handling of the country’s agricultural sector.

He stated that the only time the MCP successfully distributed fertilizer to farmers was in 2020, and even then, it was because the fertilizer had already been procured by the outgoing DPP government before leaving office.

According to Stambuli, this proves that the MCP had no solid plan of its own to sustain the program, and the success in 2020 was merely a result of inheriting an already established system.

He further argued that under the current administration, Malawi’s agriculture sector is in decline due to what he described as flawed policies implemented by the MCP government.

He lamented that farmers across the country are struggling to access essential farming inputs, which has negatively impacted agricultural productivity.

This, he said, has led to rising food insecurity and economic challenges for rural communities that rely on farming for their livelihoods.

During a political rally held in Kasungu, Stambuli passionately called upon Malawians to take decisive action in the upcoming elections.

He urged citizens to remove President Lazarus Chakwera from office, emphasizing that the country could not afford another term under what he described as failed leadership.

He insisted that only by electing a new government could Malawi experience positive change, particularly in the agricultural sector, which he views as the backbone of the nation’s economy.

Adding to the criticism, Dyton Musa, a youth affairs advisor to former President Peter Mutharika, echoed Stambuli’s sentiments by drawing comparisons between the DPP and MCP administrations.

He claimed that during the DPP’s rule, fertilizer was readily available to farmers at a significantly lower price of MWK 15,000.

This, he argued, allowed more farmers to afford fertilizer, leading to improved crop yields and better economic conditions for rural families.

Musa alleged that under the current government, fertilizer prices have skyrocketed, making it difficult for small-scale farmers to sustain their agricultural activities.

The remarks by both Stambuli and Musa highlight the growing frustration among opposition politicians regarding the MCP government’s handling of agriculture.

With elections approaching, the DPP is intensifying its criticism of the ruling party, positioning itself as the alternative that can restore stability and efficiency to the country’s agricultural policies.

As political tensions continue to rise, Malawians are left to evaluate which party offers the best solutions to the challenges facing the nation’s farming sector.