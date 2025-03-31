Learners and teachers at Chananga Primary School in Chombe Zone, Nkhata Bay District, are facing a serious health risk due to a prolonged water crisis that has left them relying on unsafe water sources.

The school, located under Village Headman Kamphapa in Traditional Authority Timbiri, has approximately 600 learners and eight teachers—five male and three female. For over seven months, the institution has been without a reliable water source after its only borehole broke down.

Due to the lack of access to clean water, both students and teachers have been forced to drink from unprotected sources, raising fears of a potential cholera outbreak. Cholera, a waterborne disease, poses a significant threat in areas where people consume contaminated water, especially in schools and communities with poor sanitation.

Speaking to Malawi24, Village Headman Kamphapa expressed deep concern over the situation, stressing that the absence of clean water endangers the health of both learners and teachers.

“If this water problem is not resolved, I know many teachers will leave this school. We are pleading with authorities to take action,” he said.

A community member echoed the village head’s concerns, stating that school hygiene is severely compromised as learners use unclean toilets.

“Learners are forced to eat without washing their hands,” said Maria Mwafulirwa.

The ongoing lack of clean water has also raised concerns about absenteeism and the overall learning environment at the school. Community members and education stakeholders are urging authorities to intervene urgently by repairing the borehole or providing an alternative water source.

With Malawi currently grappling with periodic cholera outbreaks, ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water in schools remains a critical priority to safeguard public health and sustain education.

The government and relevant stakeholders are being called upon to address the crisis at Chananga Primary School before the situation worsens.