Former South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, has made some startling accusations against the Trump administration. In a recent interview with the BBC, Rasool stated that it’s “self-evident” that there’s racism within the administration. This comes after he was ordered to leave the US following a heated exchange with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rasool comments were sparked by Trump’s emphasis on deporting migrants and targeting foreign students who supported pro-Palestinian protests. He also accused the administration of mobilizing far-right communities.

The Trump administration has denied these accusations, with the president claiming he has a mandate to deport migrants who entered the US illegally.

The situation has led to a significant deterioration in US-South Africa relations since Trump’s return to power in January. Trump and his ally, Elon Musk, have been critical of South Africa’s land reform policies, with Trump cutting all aid to the country.

Interestingly, Trump has offered refugee status to members of South Africa’s white, Afrikaner community, citing persecution. However, Rasool denies that the Afrikaner population is facing discrimination.

The diplomatic row has sparked concerns about racism and xenophobia within the Trump administration. Rasool’s comments have added fuel to the fire, and it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.