Chitoliro has announced that the renowned entrepreneur, cultural promoter, and philanthropist Lorraine Shaquan Kljajic will receive the esteemed UMP Fashion Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 UMP Fashion Awards scheduled for October 21 to 27, at the UMP Festival in Cape Maclear, Mangochi.

The awards will feature 15 categories, including Model of the Year, Fashion Designer of the Year, and Best Urban or Streetwear Designer.

Nominations will open on June 1, 2025.

In an interview with Malawi24, Executive Producer at Chitoliro, Ken ‘Zizwa’ Limwame, said the Fashion Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the fashion industry through exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication.

He praised Kljajic’s impact on the fashion industry.

“Lorraine’s influence on the fashion and cultural landscape is immeasurable.

“Her passion, resilience, and leadership have inspired countless individuals in the industry,” said Limwame.

On her part, UMP Festival Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aisha De Silva echoed Limamwe’s sentiments.

She said: “Lorraine’s journey is a testament to what dedication, hard work, and vision can achieve.

“Her work has transformed the fashion industry and opened doors for many young creatives.”

Kljajic, born in Malawi and raised in Tanzania, has profoundly shaped the fashion and cultural landscapes globally.

Her diverse background has fueled her mission to promote cultural diversity and empower women in business, fashion, and leadership.

As the founder of Miss Culture Global, the Africa Fashion and Arts Festival, Afrifood SA Pty Limited, LoPeCon Pty Limited, and LushXurious, Kljajic has demonstrated her commitment to promoting African fashion and culture, empowering women, and driving cultural diversity.

Her achievements have earned her numerous accolades, including Fashion Promoter of the Year in 2020, Best Personality in Pageantry in 2022 in Nigeria, and Emerging Brands of the Year in Pageantry in Zimbabwe.

Past UMP Fashion Awards winners include Mary Chilima, Hazel Mak, and Christian Entwan.

Industry pioneers such as Lily Alfonso and Mabel Khonje have also been honoured for their groundbreaking contributions.