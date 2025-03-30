The Roads Authority (RA) is set to spend K387.5 million on repairing a culvert on the M001 road in Mbayani, Blantyre, which was rehabilitated just over a year ago.

The culvert, situated near the Kabula police station, suffered significant damage in 2023 due to the impact of Cyclone Freddy. Later, Top Range Civil Engineering, as part of an emergency works contract (No: RA/MAI/2021-22/TUDE/RM/SR/SR/169) under the supervision of BMM Consulting Engineers, reinstalled the culvert.

After the rehabilitation works, the culvert was reopened in July 2023. However, by January 2024, concerns began to arise as road users reported observing cracks, which have since worsened, resulting in the bridge developing a noticeable depression on its surface.

In an interview with this publication, Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Ammiel Champiti, said an investigation into the cause of the depression revealed that slippage of the road embankment due to a lack of embankment protection works downstream is to blame.

Engineer Champiti stated that, in response, Blantyre City Council has cordoned off the site to ensure public safety and added that a comprehensive repair plan has been put in place to rectify the situation.

“Work starts next week,” said Eng. Champiti. “Works shall involve excavation of the existing embankment, reinstatement, provision of gabions, formation of subbase, base, and 40mm asphalt surfacing. The works have been estimated at MK387,595,945.03.”

The CEO further indicated that the Roads Authority will oversee the implementation and supervision of the contract.