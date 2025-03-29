A global health organization, Gavi, has issued a dire warning that approximately one million children could die from preventable diseases if the US terminates its financial support.

Dr. Sania Nishtar, head of Gavi, emphasized that a cut in US funding would have a “disastrous impact on global health security.”

The US is Gavi’s third-largest donor, and the organization is seeking $300 million for its activities in 2025, as well as long-term funding. Although Gavi hasn’t received an official termination notice, Dr. Nishtar is engaging with the White House and Congress to secure the necessary funds.

The US has pledged $1.6 billion for the 2026-2030 period, accounting for about 15% of Gavi’s total funding. The potential funding cuts come as US President Donald Trump prioritizes overseas spending aligned with his “America First” approach.

This shift has significant implications for humanitarian programs worldwide. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) supports Gavi’s warning, highlighting the devastating consequences of reduced funding.

According to Dr. Nishtar, the loss of US funding would result in 75 million children missing out on essential vaccinations, leading to deaths from preventable diseases like measles, tuberculosis, pneumonia, and polio.

This would also compromise global health security, as governments and health agencies rely on vaccine stockpiles to protect against diseases like Ebola, cholera, and Mpox.

Source: BBC