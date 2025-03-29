U.S. President Donald Trump has taken formal steps to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), an organization that has provided billions of dollars in humanitarian and development aid worldwide since its establishment in 1961.

According to a statement from the White House, the decision is part of Trump’s broader effort to align U.S. foreign aid with his administration’s priorities. The remaining USAID employees are expected to be laid off as operations wind down.

This move follows an executive order signed by Trump in January, which temporarily froze U.S. foreign aid for 90 days while a review of aid programs was conducted. Critics warn that shutting down USAID could leave millions in developing countries without essential support, while supporters argue it reflects Trump’s focus on reducing overseas spending.

The closure of USAID marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, bringing an end to more than six decades of global aid initiatives aimed at promoting health, education, and economic development.