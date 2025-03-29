Sikhalo Foundation, a newly established charitable organization, has officially launched in Malawi the foundation’s mission which is to provide critical support to children with autism and Down syndrome and empower them to reach their full potential in life.

Speaking at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on Friday during the event, the foundation’s marketing and communications manager, Justice Chipondah, lamented that issues surrounding autism and Down syndrome are frequently overlooked in the country despite being a significant challenge.

Chiponda underscored the need for greater awareness and support for individuals affected by these conditions.

“As a foundation, we have outlined a comprehensive plan to provide critical assistance to children with autism and Down syndrome in the country. Among others, we are providing specialized therapies tailored to the unique needs of each child and also providing educational support to help children with these conditions achieve academic excellence,” said Chipondah.

Speaking at the same event, Lilongwe city deputy mayor Ruth Chingwalu acknowledged that issues surrounding autism and Down syndrome have indeed been neglected for a long time, hence expressing the government’s commitment to supporting the initiative by the Sikhalo Foundation.

Chingwalu further emphasized the need to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding autism and Down syndrome.

During the ceremony, the foundation also unveiled its ambitious food bank initiative, which seeks to assist vulnerable households facing acute hunger with relief food items.

Some of the high-profile individuals who graced the event include the Belgian consul, Pim Kremer, Malawi Council for Disability Affairs (MACODA) executive director, George Chiusiwa, musician Zeze Kingston and his wife Dorothy, Ministry of Health officials, representatives from the World Food Programme, Beta organization and many others.