Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of the Blantyre Archdiocese in the Catholic Church has expressed concern that the belief that students in private universities are financially stable is contributing to high dropout rates among those who struggle to pay tuition fees.

According to Archbishop Msusa, many students enrol in private universities because they fail to secure admission in public institutions, yet they do not receive financial support, making it difficult for them to complete their studies.

The Archbishop, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Catholic University Council, made these remarks today at the Catholic University during the launch of a fundraising initiative aimed at assisting financially struggling students.

During the same event, the President of the Catholic University Students’ Union, Emanuel Siunda, highlighted that financial constraints remain a major reason why many students drop out of school before completing their studies.

Siunda commended the initiative, emphasizing that it will provide a lifeline to many students who are on the verge of abandoning their education due to financial hardships.

The university has set an ambitious target to raise K1 billion, which will be used to provide scholarships and financial aid to students in need.

The initiative is expected to bring relief to many students who face uncertainty about their academic future due to financial struggles.

Archbishop Msusa stressed that education is a fundamental right and urged well-wishers, organizations, and alumni of the institution to contribute towards the cause.

He reiterated that investing in students today means securing a better future for the nation, as educated citizens are essential for national development.

The Catholic University administration has also pledged to explore sustainable ways to ensure that students from underprivileged backgrounds have access to quality education without financial constraints.

The fundraising campaign will run for several months, with various activities planned to mobilize resources and reach the targeted amount.

As the initiative gains momentum, stakeholders are hopeful that it will make a lasting impact and enable many students to fulfil their academic aspirations without being hindered by financial challenges.