In a bid to enhance security, members of the Mponela Community Policing branch and its structures have engaged with Mzimba Police Station to share experiences and strategies for addressing security challenges in their respective areas.

The meeting, held at Mnjiri Community Day Secondary School Hall in Mzimba, was attended by key stakeholders, including traditional leaders, community policing members, and police officers from both districts.

Group Village Headman Mbale, speaking at the event, emphasized the importance of strengthening community policing structures. He noted that sharing experiences not only enhances the effectiveness of policing but also inspires young volunteers to remain committed to safeguarding their communities.

Mzimba Police Station Executive Committee Chairperson Emmanuel Ng’ambi highlighted the close collaboration between community policing members and law enforcement officers. He pledged continued cooperation, stating, “We are committed to maintaining this strong working relationship to ensure that Mzimba remains secure.”

Representing the Mzimba Officer-in-Charge, Senior Superintendent Esther Msowoya, who serves as the station officer, praised the partnership. “We are happy that our collaboration with the community is very strong, and we pledge to maintain our commitment,” Msowoya said.

The visit also provided a valuable learning opportunity for Mponela Police Station Executive Committee Chairperson Chafukira Banda, who described the exchange as enlightening. “We feel privileged to have had this experience. We have learned many useful lessons that we will take back to our communities,” Banda said.

Group Village Headman Mponela, representing Traditional Authority Mponela, urged community members to view the police as partners in fighting crime. “By fostering a cordial working relationship, we can strengthen security and reduce crime in our areas,” he said.

Key topics discussed during the session included mobilizing resources to support community policing activities and the introduction of traffic wardens in trading centres to manage traffic and reduce road accidents.

The visit is part of a broader learning tour involving more than 100 community policing members from Mponela, led by Senior Superintendent Makalani M’bwana, the Officer-in-Charge at Mponela Police Station. The delegation is expected to spend one or two days at Mzimba Police Station, observing how community policing activities are organized and managed in the district.

The initiative underscores the critical role of community policing in enhancing public safety and highlights the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and local communities in the fight against crime in Malawi.