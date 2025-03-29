Malawi is preparing to revive its nurse export program, with Israel positioned as the initial destination for Malawian healthcare professionals. Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda revealed that advanced discussions are underway, and a formal agreement could be signed as early as next month.

The initiative aims to address Malawi’s growing unemployment crisis among nurses, many of whom have struggled to secure local jobs due to limited government recruitment. Chiponda emphasized that exporting surplus nurses could provide much-needed employment opportunities and ease pressure on the domestic labour market.

The National Organization for Nurses and Midwives (NONM), which has long advocated for nurse exports, welcomed the news. NONM President Shouts Simeza praised the plan as a timely intervention. “Given the surplus of unemployed nurses in Malawi, we’ve been urging the government to facilitate opportunities for them to work abroad. This development is long overdue, and we hope the agreement will be finalized soon,” he said.

Malawi produces hundreds of nurses annually through both public and private training institutions. However, many remain jobless due to insufficient hiring within the public healthcare sector, leading to growing calls for international employment opportunities.

While Malawi previously exported nurses to countries such as the UK, the practice was suspended in 2021 due to concerns over brain drain. Proponents of the current plan argue that, with proper regulation, exporting nurses could reduce unemployment and boost the country’s economy through remittances.

As negotiations with Israel progress, the Ministry of Health has pledged to ensure that any deal safeguards nurses’ welfare and protects their rights. Specific details, including the number of nurses to be recruited and the terms of employment, are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

For many unemployed nurses, the potential agreement offers renewed hope. “We are ready to work abroad and contribute to the global health system while supporting our families back home,” said one nurse who graduated in 2022 but remains jobless.

If successful, the partnership could pave the way for broader international opportunities for Malawian nurses, helping to balance the country’s healthcare workforce with the global demand for skilled professionals.