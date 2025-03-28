Political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche has called on President Lazarus Chakwera and his ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to conduct an honest reflection on their governance track record as the 2025 general elections approach.

Speaking on Thursday, Mkhutche warned that it would be disheartening for many Malawians if President Chakwera continued to praise himself while the country remains weighed down by various challenges, some of which are linked to unfulfilled campaign promises.

His comments followed remarks made by President Chakwera during an event in Lilongwe on Wednesday, where the President declared his intention to continue leading Malawi until 2030. Chakwera also claimed that his administration had successfully sealed financial loopholes that previous governments allegedly exploited to embezzle public funds.

While acknowledging the importance of accountability, Mkhutche criticized the President’s approach, advising him to shift the focus from boasting about past achievements to clearly outlining his administration’s plans if granted a second term.

“Malawians are seeking tangible solutions, not empty rhetoric. The President and the MCP must conduct a candid assessment of their performance over the past five years and address the issues that continue to affect citizens,” Mkhutche said.

Echoing Mkhutche’s sentiments, Tanzanian-based political analyst and university lecturer Thomas Chirwa also expressed scepticism about Chakwera’s claims of success.

“What Mkhutche is saying is true. The Chakwera administration excels at making promises, but implementation seems to be a recurring challenge. When someone repeatedly says, ‘I have done this and that,’ it often indicates they are exaggerating,” Chirwa observed.

Since taking office in 2020, President Chakwera has faced criticism for failing to deliver on key campaign promises, including job creation, improved public services, and economic stability. The rising cost of living, ongoing corruption scandals, and sluggish implementation of development projects have further fueled public dissatisfaction.

With elections looming, political observers say the Chakwera administration must address citizens’ concerns and demonstrate genuine progress if it hopes to secure re-election. Otherwise, they warn, voters may hold the government accountable at the ballot box.

As the political landscape heats up, analysts stress the importance of substance over self-praise, reminding politicians that actions ultimately speak louder than words.