The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) in Malawi has launched a nationwide crackdown on fake degrees and certificates, citing the need to protect the integrity of the education system.

In a press statement, Jessie Kabwila, Minister of Higher Education, said the move is aimed at safeguarding the value of legitimate qualifications.

She says the ministry has identified three types of counterfeit credentials: certificates obtained through deception, those issued by unrecognized institutions, and honorary doctorate degrees or professorships.

To address this issue, MoHE has mandated the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to audit all higher education institutions. Institutions operating without government authority will be shut down and prosecuted, while recognized institutions found non-compliant with set standards will face accreditation withdrawal or deregistration.

“Fake degrees are like a cancer that eats away the fabric of society, eroding the values of hard work, excellence, meritocracy, integrity and accountability that are so essential for the development of our nation. The Ministry of Higher Education cannot afford to tolerate this affront, to the education system,” stated Kabwila.

The ministry has also clarified its policy on honorary degrees, stating that they are for honouring individuals for outstanding contributions, not for academic achievements.

NCHE will also audit the qualifications of all staff in higher education institutions. Employers are urged to conduct audits of their employees’ certificates and verify them with NCHE or relevant authorities if necessary.

The general public is urged to follow guidelines on the award and use of honorary degrees published by NCHE. Institutions recognizing honorary degrees will be held liable.