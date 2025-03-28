Five people have been injured in a road accident involving three vehicles at Matindi in Blantyre District.

According to an eyewitness, Ive Chinkwapulo, the accident occurred when the driver of a large truck carrying flour belonging to Bakhresa Company lost control of the vehicle.

The truck was travelling from Lilongwe to Blantyre when the driver failed to maintain control, leading to a collision with two other vehicles.

The impact of the crash caused significant damage, leaving five individuals injured at the scene.

Emergency responders quickly arrived to assess the situation and provide immediate assistance to the victims.

The injured individuals were rushed to Mlambe Hospital in Lunzu, a nearby medical facility in Blantyre.

Hospital authorities have yet to release details about the severity of their injuries or their current condition.

The accident has caused concern among road users, highlighting the need for strict adherence to traffic regulations and enhanced road safety measures.

Authorities are expected to investigate to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether negligence or mechanical failure played a role.

For now, residents and commuters in the Matindi area are urged to exercise caution when using the road, especially when driving near heavy trucks.