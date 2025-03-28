One of the country’s leading courier service providers, CTS Courier, has launched the “Bwenzi la Akasi Initiative”, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) program which focuses on supporting customers during both joyous and difficult moments.

Speaking to Malawi24, CTS Courier Managing Director Jacqueline Bokosi stated that the company’s success is largely due to its customers, and that’s why they have decided to give back to their customers as one way of appreciating them.

“We are nothing without our customers and we are where we are today because of the customers. We have grown into a leading courier company in Malawi because of their support and as a way of saying thank you, we have decided to introduce the Bwenzi la Akasi Initiative to stand with them in all situations,” she explained.

Through the initiative, CTS Courier aims to create a stronger bond with its customers, reinforcing its commitment to not only delivering parcels but also supporting the people behind them.

The company has also launched the “Akasi Asaphanjike promotion” which will run from 1 April to 30 April 2025. Through the competition, customers who will send more goods will have a chance to win a shopping voucher for K500 000.