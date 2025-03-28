Chimwemwe ‘Bank’ found in the area of village head Misanjo, Traditional Authority Toleza in Balaka District, is striking ‘liquid gold,’ thanks to a project focusing on the financial benefits of apiculture.

The 26-member-all women group has improved the production quality and profitability of apiculture in the district, which has seen their livelihoods improving.

The project backed by Eagles Relief and Development Programme–a humanitarian arm of the Living Waters Church International with support from the Tearfund has equipped the farmers with the technical support as well as resources for bee production.

“Bee-keeping has given me a second income and with that, I have been able to buy household items and also pay school fees for my children,” said Alinafe Alfred, secretary of the group.

The group has not just improved the quality and production of honey, but the project has also enabled the mobilisation of beekeepers into producer groups to help them produce high-quality honey capable of meeting domestic and international demand.

Through bee-keeping, the group attest that this is a pathway out of poverty as another member attests: “I am now able to collaborate with my husband on household projects. Initially, I was solely depending on him but now, I can make my contribution towards various household projects,” said Nelia Thomas.

In addition, the group has now ventured into the Village Savings and Loans Association to encourage financial inclusion within their communities as well as to provide a more sustainable approach to their bee-keeping business.

Eagles Relief and Development Coordinator for Balaka District, Mac Donald Buleya, said his organization is promoting apiculture as one way of contributing to climate-smart agriculture.

“Bee-keeping is a great climate-smart option for small-scale farmers as it is not reliant on soil quality or rainfall so it can help diversify farmers’ incomes as enterprises,” said Buleya.

Tearfund has also partnered with the Eagles Relief and Development Programme in forest management.