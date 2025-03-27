Pressure between South Africa and the United States have reached a boiling point following the chanting of the contentious “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” song by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at the Sharpeville Massacre commemoration. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the chanting, stating that it incites violence against white farmers, and offered refuge to Afrikaners facing threats of violence.

The controversy surrounding the song has been a long-standing point of contention, with critics arguing that it promotes anti-white violence. US President Donald Trump weighed in on the matter, sharing a screenshot of Elon Musk’s tweet, which stated that a major political party in South Africa is actively promoting white genocide.

The current tensions are rooted in a history of disagreements between the two nations, particularly regarding land expropriation and discrimination. Trump previously suspended financial aid to South Africa and extended refugee status to Afrikaners, citing concerns over the Expropriation Act, which allows the government to take land and other property for public purposes.

The South African government has defended itself against what it calls a “false narrative” surrounding the Expropriation Act, with President Ramaphosa urging people to reject the politics of divisiveness. However, the diplomatic strain has been further exacerbated by the expulsion of former South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, who was declared persona non grata by the US government following remarks he made associating President Donald Trump with white supremacy.

Some analysts believe that the US has ulterior motives in its criticism of South Africa, particularly regarding the country’s rich natural resources and strategic location. They argue that the US is seeking to expand its influence in the region and protect its economic interests.

